PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman has been indicted by a grand jury on eight charges related to the recent assault of a TriMet bus driver, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Authorities say 28-year-old Ana Karen Perez-Velador had stabbed a bus driver in the leg near Northeast 27th Avenue and Saratoga Street around 11 p.m. on March 13.

The bus driver told officers that they had removed themselves from the bus through the driver’s side window while Perez-Velador continued thrusting the knife multiple times.

According to investigators, the driver had asked Perez-Velador and a male acquaintance to exit when the bus reached the end of its line. The three had been the only people on the bus during the assault.

Officers soon located and arrested Perez-Velador and 26-year-old Cody Christopher Richardson nearby.

The grand jury indicted Perez-Velador on these eight charges:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Assault in the Second Degree

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Coercion

Criminal Mischief in the First Degree

Theft in the Third Degree

Interfering with Public Transportation

Menacing

Richardson was booked for interfering with public transportation and another existing arrest warrant on March 13. No further information has been released about his arrest status.

The bus driver has since been treated for the leg injury and released from a local hospital.

