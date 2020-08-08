Woman injured in Bridgeton shooting, suspect sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman was injured after being shot inside an apartment in Portland’s Bridgeton neighborhood Friday night.

The Portland Police Bureau dispatched officers to the 1000 block of North Marine Drive just before 9:30 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Responding officers arrived to find the woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there were multiple people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, however, no witnesses were willing to tell officers what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.