PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman was injured after a shooting in Northeast Portland early Thursday.

Portland police responded to a shooting that occurred just after 4 a.m. along Northeast Killingsworth and Northeast 15th avenue. The Portland Police Bureau said a woman was found there with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating. However, PPB says there are some indications it may have been an accidental shooting.

This is a developing story.