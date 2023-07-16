PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide investigation is underway in Gresham after a woman was found dead at a residential facility, police said.

A stabbing was reported around 7 a.m. Sunday at the facility in the 900 block of NE 165th Avenue. The woman was dead by the time Gresham police officers arrived.

Officials said “there is no one outstanding and no active risk to the public,” but that the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the woman has not been released.

