Woman killed in hit-and-run near East Columbia neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau launched an investigation into a deadly hit-and-run incident that took place in the East Columbia neighborhood Monday night.

Officers were on patrol on NE Marine Drive around 11:30 p.m when they came upon a woman’s body in the street near NE 13th Avenue. Medical personnel were called in, but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators determined her death was a result of being struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police.

Monday night’s fatal collision is Portland’s 28th of 2021.