PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot to death early Saturday night and one person was detained in Northeast Portland, police said.

The shooting in the 15900 block of NE Everett Court happened around 6:30 p.m. The woman was already dead by the time officers arrived.

The one suspect was detained and authorities said no other suspects are being sought.

The names of the victim and of the person detained have not yet been released.

The investigation into case 23-300353 is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective Brian Sims at 503.823.2079 or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503.823.2092.