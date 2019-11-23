Woman killed in Pearl District hit-run identified

Police believe she was a passenger in the truck that hit her

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman who was killed in a Pearl District hit and run on Veteran’s Day has been identified by Portland Police.

Fifty-four-year-old Stephanie Marcott was run over by the same truck she was a passenger in moments before her death, according to police.

She was found dead in the road at NW 9th and Glisan around 2:20 a.m. the morning of November 11. After investigating, authorities believed Marcott was a passenger in a white pickup truck but for some reason, fell out onto the road. The truck then ran her over before fleeing the scene.

Police are still looking for the white pick up truck involved and said no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

