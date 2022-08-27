PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman is dead and one man is detained in a Saturday morning homicide investigation.

Police responded at 7:01 a.m. to a disturbance call on SE 92nd Ave. near Powell Blvd., where they found an adult woman dead.

The investigation is ongoing, but PPB said they have a man detained in relation to the incident.

They ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Rico Beniga at (503)823-0457 or at Rico.beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov.

This is a developing story