PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood was shot and killed Wednesday evening and the suspect or suspects remain at large, according to Portland police.

Police say that officers responded to a shooting at 5500 Southeast 111th Ave. around 5:31 p.m. and found the woman, who died despite life-saving efforts by officers and paramedics.

The shooting has been ruled a homicide and the woman’s identity has yet to be released.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, and no arrests were made, according to authorities. Investigators have closed Southeast 111th Avenue between Steele Street and Foster Road as well as Southeast Harold Street between 109th Avenue and 115th Avenue.

Police ask that anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768 or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441. Reference case number 23-196128.

