PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspect remains at large after police say he randomly attacked a woman in downtown Portland, knocking her out with a metal water bottle.

According to authorities, the woman had been walking near the intersection of Southwest 17th Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street around 10:50 p.m. on July 28 when the man struck her in the face with the water bottle. The impact caused her to lose consciousness.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect, described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, left the area by heading east on Yamhill Street.

According to police, the man was last seen wearing a dark flannel jacket with a black or darker hood, black shirt with a white logo across the chest area, black pants and carrying a backpack.

Detectives are seeking information related to a random assault suspect they say threw a metal water bottle at a woman’s face last week. (Courtesy: PPB)

Police say the video of the assault contains graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Brown at matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov or to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case no. 23-198256.

