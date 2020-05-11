Woman, man identified in Battle Ground ‘murder-suicide’

The medical examiner identified cause of death as well

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Battle Ground were identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday.

The medical examiner confirmed that 50-year-old Rita Sizemore was killed by multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled as a homicide.

Additionally, the medical examiner found that 54-year-old Leon Garcia died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies discovered Sizemore and Garcia both dead in a Battle Ground home on Sunday, May 3. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit were called to investigate the “apparent murder-suicide.”