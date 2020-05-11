Woman, man identified in Battle Ground ‘murder-suicide’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Battle Ground were identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday.
The medical examiner confirmed that 50-year-old Rita Sizemore was killed by multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled as a homicide.
Additionally, the medical examiner found that 54-year-old Leon Garcia died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies discovered Sizemore and Garcia both dead in a Battle Ground home on Sunday, May 3. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit were called to investigate the “apparent murder-suicide.”
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.