Woman possibly kidnapped from Eugene Target parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman may have been kidnapped from the parking lot of a Target in Eugene, and all Oregon law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for the victim and three cars that may be involved.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras from the Target store on West 11th Avenue in Eugene around 12:15 p.m., police said.

The victim got into her tan Nissan Maxima with a Kansas license plate of 908MJK. As she did, a man approached, smashed her window, got in and drove off with the woman in the front passenger seat.

These cars appear to box in a Nissan at the time of a possible kidnapping at the Eugene Target parking lot, January 6, 2020 (Eugene PD)

Two other cars seemed to box her car in, police said. A search is now underway for the woman, another woman who looked like she was with the victim inside Target, the suspect and the other cars in the incident.

Victim

Police said the kidnapped woman is black, mid-20s, about 5-feet-4 and 130 pounds with brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket, black crop top, grey sweater and grey shoes.

This woman may be the victim of a kidnapping from the Eugene Target store parking lot, January 6, 2020 (Eugene PD)

Suspect

Police said they’re looking for an Hispanic man last seen wearing a black beanie with some red, a grey zip-up hoodie and jeans that were either dark blue or black. The suspect had been driving a black Audi sedan with an Oregon license plate of 285 HJE.

The suspect in a possible kidnapping from the Eugene Target parking was driving this black Audi, January 6, 2020 (Eugene PD)

The other woman

The other woman who may have been with the victim inside Target is white with a thin build. She was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, a red beanie cap and had a red Target bag.

This woman may be a friend of a possible kidnap victim at the Eugene Target store parking lot, January 6, 2020 (Eugene PD)

Other vehicles possibly involved

Police said two other vehicles may be connected: a tan SUV, either a GMC Tahoe or older Ford Explorer, driven by a white man with a dark jacket and baseball cap.

The 4th vehicle is a tan or gold four-door Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

These 2 vehicles may be involved in a possible kidnapping from the Eugene Target store parking lot, January 6, 2020 (Eugene PD)