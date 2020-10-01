Woman robbed at gunpoint in SE Portland, suspect sought

The robbery happened in the 8900 block of SE Market Street, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was pulled out of her car and robbed at gunpoint Wednesday evening in Southeast Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood, police said.

The victim told police she was sitting in her car in the 8900 block of SE Market Street when a white man in his thirties approached and told her to get out, according to the Portland Police Bureau. When she didn’t immediately comply, the man fired a gun into the ground and pulled her out. Once she was on the ground, the man took her purse, got into her car and drove away, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:30 p.m. The suspect has not been found at this time.

The man is described as a six-foot-tall white man wearing all dark clothing with an American-flag-print gaiter mask. The vehicle is a silver 2004 Nissan 350Z convertible with Oregon license plates 911EGB.

If you see the vehicle, call 911.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Kyffin Marcum at Kyffin.Marcum@portlandoregon.gov