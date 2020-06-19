Woman says man arrested in Troutdale kidnapped her in CA

The woman escaped to a convenience store, deputies said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested at a Troutdale truck stop after kidnapping a woman in California, deputies said.

Lanny Bieroth was arrested late Wednesday night at a truck stop in the 400 block of NW Frontage Road, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, an adult woman, reported she had been kidnapped and assaulted as they traveled from California to Troutdale. She was able to escape and get to safety inside a convenience store, deputies said.

Authorities found Bieroth, 49, inside the tractor truck and arrested him. He was booked into the Multnomah County jail on charges of 2nd-degree kidnapping. Deputies said more charges will likely be filed in other jurisdictions.

This is an ongoing investigation.