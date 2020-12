A woman was seen on camera stealing a puppy from a Vancouver Mall pet store. (Vancouver Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was caught on camera stealing a puppy from a Vancouver Mall pet store.

Vancouver Police say the theft happened on Thursday. The woman stole a Boston Terrier puppy and was seen on camera leaving the mall with the puppy in her hand.

On 12/17/2020 a unidentified white female stole a Boston Terrier puppy from a pet store at the Vancouver Mall. 1st of 2 posts. pic.twitter.com/twLhayNsIJ — Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) December 18, 2020

The woman was then seen on surveillance video fleeing with two others in a black Ford Ranger pickup.

Anyone with info on the suspect(s) is asked to call Vancouver Police.