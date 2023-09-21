Felisha Marie Cunningham's plea agreement included no early release or reduction in her sentence.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tennesse woman who shot at three Clackamas County deputies during a traffic stop in February was sentenced to over 12 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder, authorities said.

Felisha Marie Cunningham’s plea agreement included no early release or reduction in her sentence, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. She also faced additional charges in Multnomah County for hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

The attempted murder charges stem from a Feb. 14 incident in Wilsonville when authorities attempted to stop a stolen 2006 Lincoln Town Car. Cunningham was in the vehicle with Brandon Nicholas Gilpin, and they were stopped after a chase near the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Town Center Loop East.

“Immediately after the stop, Cunningham opened fire on Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sam Eason, Chris O’Connor and Scott McBride. None of the deputies were injured by the gunfire. Deputies returned fire before taking both Gilpin and Cunningham into custody,” CCSO said.

The deputies’ use of force was justified by a grand jury.

Gilpin faces pending first-degree attempted murder charges, as well as a pending murder charge in Multnomah County, authorities said.