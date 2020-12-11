Lebanon woman gets 6 years in prison for toddler death

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Lebanon woman found guilty of killing a toddler has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports 22-year-old Amber Scott was sentenced Wednesday. She was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter at the conclusion of a jury trial at the Linn County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Ryan Lucke says on Feb. 19, 2019, Scott tried to get 1-year-old Asher Carter back to sleep by pressing his face into her chest for five minutes, smothering him. Carter was hospitalized in cardiac arrest that day, and was taken off life support on Feb. 24.

Scott’s lawyer Kent Hickam said he would appeal the case.