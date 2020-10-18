Woman shot in arm during argument in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot in the arm during an argument outside a Centennial Neighborhood apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly after noon and officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on SE 167th Ave off of SE Division Street. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the arm. Officers were able to make a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding until medics arrived and took her to a hospital.

According to their investigation, police said the woman and another person she knew were arguing in the parking lot before it escalated into a shooting. The suspect ran away right after. Saturday night, police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information to report on the shooting is asked to contact Assault Detective Michael Jones at 503 823-0400. Tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers, which offers cash rewards up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.