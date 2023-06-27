A man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting and injuring a woman in the Cully neighborhood on June 27, 2023. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 61-year-old man is accused of shooting a woman he knew in Portland’s Cully neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The woman was shot in the arm around 6:30 a.m., Portland police said. Officers rushed to the 7100 block fo NE Lombard Street and found the wounded woman. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The alleged shooter, Stephen P. Wolfington, was found in a home in the residential park. Authorities said he was detained at that scene and then booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He’s expected to face 4 felony charges: attempted murder, assault, felon in possession of a gun and unlawful use of a weapon.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was later released from the hospital.

The investigation into case number 23-168381 continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov