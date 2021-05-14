Woman shot in NE Portland succumbs to injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the 2 people shot Wednesday night in Northeast Portland died at the hospital, authorities said Friday.

Danae K. Williams and a man were shot just before 9 p.m. May 12 on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Bryant. Williams, 25, lived in Portland. The man who was shot has not been identified publicly and remains hospitalized with critical injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. According to the Portland Police Bureau, detectives believe several witnesses may have left the scene before talking to officers. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at 503.823.0871.