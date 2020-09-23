Woman shot in SE Portland, suspect detained

Shooting took place at a residence in the 14600 block of SE Center Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was rushed to a hospital after being shot Tuesday evening in Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to a home in the 14600 block of SE Center Street at about 5:45 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau said. Police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said a suspect was detained and there was no further threat to the community. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

SE Center Street was closed from SE 145th Avenue to SE 146th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the PPB at 503.823.3333.