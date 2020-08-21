Woman shot in Mill Park, suspect sought

Shots heard in the 1300 block of SE 130th Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot early Thursday morning near the Mill Park neighborhood in Southeast Portland, police said.

Gunfire was heard in the 1300 block of SE 130th Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. Officers found a woman at the scene who had been shot. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 503.823.3333.

