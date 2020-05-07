Woman shot in SE Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood

Portland police said there's no risk to the public

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was hospitalized after a Wednesday night shooting in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to SE Ash Street and SE 122nd Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Portland police said a woman was found with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team is helping with the investigation but police said there is no threat to the community given the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting who hasn’t already spoken to investigators is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333.