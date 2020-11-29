Woman shot inside SE Portland home; suspect at large

Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched a search for a suspect accused of shooting a woman inside her Lents/Powellhurst-Gilbert home early Sunday.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 11100 block of SE Bush Street after receiving a call of a person being shot just before 3 a.m. Upon their arrival, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to both legs.

The victim was quickly taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. PPB did not immediately provide the status of her condition.

No suspect information was available, police said in a release.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Portland Police at 503 823-3333.