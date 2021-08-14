Woman shot outside of gas station on NE Broadway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was shot Friday night outside of a gas station by the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Broadway in Northeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

According to PPB, a team working with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the call in the Eliot neighborhood.

Responding officers found the woman and provided aid until she was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, PPB said.

Police said the suspect left the scene before officers were dispatched, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards for details that lead to arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Include the case number 21-224692 in any correspondence.