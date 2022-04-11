PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who was shot and killed in downtown Portland late Thursday night has been identified, Portland police announced Monday.

The state medical examiner confirmed Jennifer Drain died from a gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, officers found the 33-year-old near NW Burnside Street and NW 6th Avenue.

Officers reportedly tried life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but police said Drain did not survive.

No arrests have been announced in connection with this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.