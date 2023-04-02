Kim’s Red Rose, 897 SW Oak Street in Hillsboro, as seen on Google Street View, April 2, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 42-year-old woman was shot to death inside a Hillsboro restaurant after 4 people were asked to leave in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The 4 people were asked to leave Kim’s Red Rose Restaurant, 897 SW Oak Street, around 12:45 a.m. “One of them shot and killed” the woman inside the bar and more shots were fired outside, Hillsboro police said in a release.

Investigators want to talk with anyone who was at Kim’s Red Rose at the time, and are also looking for anyone whose car was damaged by the gunfire.

The name of the victim has not been released. No descriptions of any of the 4 people asked to leave the establishment have been provided.

