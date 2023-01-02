PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are investigating after an overnight shooting near a Southeast Portland elementary school left a woman injured.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Southeast Ash Street and Southeast 119th Street, which is a block away from Ventura Park Elementary School.

Portland police told KOIN 6 News that the woman was walking when she heard gunfire in the area. The woman was struck in the lower leg but is expected to survive, according to police.

No arrests were immediately made, police say.