Woman slain, man wounded, child safe; 1 arrested in Lane Co.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was killed, a man was seriously wounded and a child was unharmed in an early Monday shooting in Lane County, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. When deputies arrived at a home on Hwy 58 near Hilltop Drive they found a woman shot in the chest and a man shot in the head. The woman was pronounced dead, but the man was conscious when he was rushed to the hospital. Authorities said he was able to tell them that his gun was missing from his home. His condition was not released.

Deputies spotted an armed man hiding in bushes next to the driveway and took him into custody when he surrendered about 45 minutes later. Officials said he had a handgun. His name has not yet been released.

The child, who is related to the victims, was in the home at the time but not harmed. Officials said the child is now with other family members.

The investigation continues.