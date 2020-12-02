Woman sought after alleged ID theft in Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a wallet and used the victim’s credit card multiple times.

The victim’s wallet was stolen from the Fred Meyer at 1839 Molalla Avenue in Oregon City back on November 11. The wallet contained multiple credit cards, which the suspect then reportedly used several times around the metro area.

Police say the suspect is a white adult woman with red hair, who was wearing a light-colored jacket, legging-type pants and black boots. She is believed to be associated with a white Dodge Durango.

Authorities are urging anyone who might have information to call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503.496.1616 or email Sgt. David Edwins at dedwins@orcity.org.