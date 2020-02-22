Woman sought in Buckman neighborhood stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was stabbed early Saturday following a confrontation with a woman in Portland’s Buckman neighborhood.

Police officers were called to the 700 block of SE 26th Avenue near the Lone Fire Cemetery. When they arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with a stab wound to the back. He was then transported to a nearby hospital where it was determined his injuries were non-life threatening.

The female suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

It is not known what type of weapon was used in the stabbing, police said.

If anyone has any information about this assault, they’re asked to call police non-emergency at 503 823-3333.