Woman stabbed after disturbance in Plaid Pantry parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was reportedly stabbed in a Cedar Hills Plaid Pantry parking lot on Monday night.

Washington County Deputies responded to a stabbing call around 11:16 p.m. at the Plaid Pantry on Southwest Butner Road near Walker Road. The stabbing occurred after a ‘disturbance’ in the parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies found a knife at the scene.

Knife found at the scene. (WCSO)

The 27-year-old victim was sent to an area trauma hospital while the suspect. The status of her injuries is not known at this time.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Chad Fish of Beaverton. He was arrested and booked into Washington County Jail on charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. His bail is set at $250,000, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Michael Fish was arrested after a woman was stabbed at a Plaid Pantry on Jan. 4, 2020. (WCSO)

