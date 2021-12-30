Woman stabbed, critically wounded in SE Portland

No one in custody at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was stabbed and critically wounded in Southeast Portland Thursday night, police told KOIN 6 News.

The “assault in progress” call sent officers to the area of SE 122nd and Ash. Officers provided some emergency first aid and paramedics rushed her to an area hospital for treatment of her life-threatening injuries.

However the suspect or suspects were gone by the time police got to the scene.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.