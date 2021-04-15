Woman stabbed in downtown Portland, 2 arrested

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested after a stabbing in downtown Portland on Thursday morning.

Knife seized while detaining two stabbing suspects in downtown Portland on April 15, 2021. (PPB)

A report of a stabbing came in just after 1 a.m. Officers first responded to Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street, but then found the victim at Southwest Naito Parkway and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. 

The injured woman had a stab wound and was sent to a local hospital via ambulance. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Two suspects — identified as 30-year-old Melissa Sheridan and 32-year-old Dorian Rhodes — were found nearby. Once officers detained Sheridan and Rhodes, they confiscated a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing.

The suspects now face charges of assault in the second degree.

