Woman struck by bullet while sleeping in SE Portland home

A woman was struck by a bullet while sleeping in her SE Portland home. Sept. 7, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was struck by a bullet while sleeping at her home in Southeast Portland overnight.

Early Tuesday morning, Portland police said a woman was hit by an apparent stray bullet in her home near Southeast 64th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Street. Her face was reportedly struck by a fragment while she was sleeping.

East Precinct officers are investigating a shooting at SE 64th and SE Woodward St. A woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet. She was struck by a fragment in her face while she was asleep. Her injuries are non life threatening and she is being treated at a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/jleHHDD3Wz — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 7, 2021

The woman’s injuries are non life-threatening, according to police. She is being treated at a nearby hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.