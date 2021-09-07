Woman struck by bullet while sleeping in SE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was struck by a bullet while sleeping at her home in Southeast Portland overnight.
Early Tuesday morning, Portland police said a woman was hit by an apparent stray bullet in her home near Southeast 64th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Street. Her face was reportedly struck by a fragment while she was sleeping.
The woman’s injuries are non life-threatening, according to police. She is being treated at a nearby hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.