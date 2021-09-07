Woman struck by bullet while sleeping in SE Portland home

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A woman was struck by a bullet while sleeping in her SE Portland home. Sept. 7, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was struck by a bullet while sleeping at her home in Southeast Portland overnight.

Early Tuesday morning, Portland police said a woman was hit by an apparent stray bullet in her home near Southeast 64th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Street. Her face was reportedly struck by a fragment while she was sleeping.

The woman’s injuries are non life-threatening, according to police. She is being treated at a nearby hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories