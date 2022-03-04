PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wanted suspect for a September 2021 Gresham murder has been arrested after eluding police in southeast Portland.

Officials identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kassandra Kitchens, who is accused of helping kidnap and kill Andrew Sherrell from Bend over a drug debt.

Police said just after 6 p.m. Thursday, they saw a ‘suspicious person’ in a truck near Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue, but she drove off when they tried to stop her.

She was then tracked by an Air Support Unit, along with a K9 unit, when police saw her jump out of the truck near Southeast 111th and Stark Street.



A containment area was set up and she was arrested in a nearby backyard.

Officers also discovered the truck was stolen.



Kitchens was the last of five suspects to be arrested for Sherrell’s death, and now faces charges including murder.

She was also indicted with the other suspects by a Multnomah County Grand Jury in December 2021 for 6 separate charges: 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to unlawfully deliver oxycodone.

The other suspects indicted by the grand jury are Cesar Estrada-Nava, 31, of Portland; D’Sean Maurice Baker, 43, of Portland; Andrew Bushnell, 36, of Eugene; and Christian Joshua Wobbe, 23. They each face a variety of charges.

According to investigators, Sherrell was a drug dealer who split time between Portland metro and Central Oregon. He had an outstanding drug debt that was the motive for his murder. The suspects conspired to kill Sherrell and brutally executed him in September 2021.

Officials said Sherrell’s hands were bound and he was assaulted. Then he was driven from downtown Portland to Gresham, where he was shot to death and left on the side of the road.

The investigators included the police departments from Gresham, Portland, the Port of Portland, Bend, Redmond, Vancouver and Beaverton. It also included the sheriff’s offices from Multnomah, Clackamas, Deschutes, Clark counties plus the Oregon State Police. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office was also involved.