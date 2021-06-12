Woman ‘viciously stabbed in neck’ at work in Vancouver

Hunter Levi, 20, was arrested after a foot chase and faces charges of attempted murder and burglary

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in the neck Friday afternoon in Vancouver.

Officers rushed to Retriever Towing in the 6600 block of E. 18th Street just after 2 p.m. after an employee reported she’d been attacked by an unknown man and had lost feeling in her neck.

When officers arrived, they found that the victim had been “viciously stabbed in the neck,” the Vancouver Police Department said. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.

Investigators said the suspect was caught on video standing behind the victim, taking out a knife and adjusting the angle before stabbing her in the neck.

The suspect, identified by police as Hunter Levi, was seen running away from the area after the attack. Officers quickly set up a perimeter and started searching for the suspect using a K9 and drones.

Witnesses shared information and video of the suspect taking off layers of clothing and hiding in businesses to try to avoid being caught. An officer eventually spotted him near Burton and E. 18th Street and, after a short foot chase, he was caught and arrested.

An officer was mildly wounded during the pursuit, police said.

Levi was booked into jail in Clark County on charges of burglary and attempted murder.