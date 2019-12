PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was taken to a hospital after being hit in the face with a wine bottle in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving.

The woman was assaulted around 3 a.m. near the Skidmore Fountain Transit Station on SW 1st, police said. Officers talked with a man at NW 2nd and Couch not long after the incident and arrested him.

Charles Ellis II, 42, was booked for assault and also has an outstanding warrant.

The woman is expected to recover.