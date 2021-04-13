Woman wanted for Milwaukie man’s murder arrested in Florida

(Left) Law enforcement responds to the home where Jimmy Alan Pearson was found dead on March 3, 2021; (right) murder suspect Nistasha Rose Tate was arrested by the US Marshals Service in Florida on April 12, 2021. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Nistasha Rose Tate is being held without bail for 2nd-degree murder and robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested in Florida this week for the murder of a man in Clackamas County, deputies said.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 23-year-old Nistasha Rose Tate at a Greyhound station on Monday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

A booking photo of Nistasha Rose Tate, April 12, 2021. (Hillsborough County Orient Road Jail)

Tate was wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of 63-year-old Jimmy Alan Pearson. Pearson was found dead in his home on March 3 — two days after he was killed — by a coworker who came to check on him in the 1700 block of Oak Shore Lane.

Deputies said Tate was quickly identified as a possible suspect after forensic evidence showed she visited Pearson on the day he was killed. Tate’s vehicle was also pulled over during a routine traffic stop in the area on the night of the murder, deputies said.

Investigators said Tate then left Oregon and traveled to North Carolina, followed by Florida.

Detectives with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Florida to interview Tate after she was arrested on charges of 2nd-degree murder and robbery and booked into the Hillsborough County Orient Road Jail. She’s currently awaiting extradition to Clackamas County and is being held without bail.