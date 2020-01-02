Woman wanted for nearly hitting OSP trooper turns self in

Aubri Jenkins turned herself in days after allegedly nearly hitting an OSP trooper in Banks and leading a police chase, Jan. 1, 2020. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman accused of nearly hitting a state trooper with her car in Banks turned herself in a few days later, deputies said.

Aubri Jenkins of Timber turned herself into the Washington County Jail on Wednesday night according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO deputies were sent out for a welfare check in the area of NW Cedar Canyon Road and NW Killin Road near Banks on Sunday after someone reported seeing a driver slumped behind the wheel. An Oregon State Police Trooper found the blue Geo Prism a short time later near the Banks City Hall.

As the trooper attempted to get the woman out of the driver’s seat, she suddenly put the car in reverse and backed up. The trooper was thrown to the ground as the woman drove backward into the trooper’s car, according to WCSO. She also hit a parked truck before taking off.

The trooper wasn’t hurt.

Authorities chased the suspect on Highway 47 and then over to Highway 26 before calling off the pursuit “due to her unsafe driving.”

Deputies later found the Geo Prism abandoned off of Highway 26, 30 miles away from Banks, but the woman was nowhere to be found.

The 25-year-old was wanted — not only for hitting a state trooper car and fleeing — but also for a felony warrant from a probation violation.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather