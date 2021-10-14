Woman who looted homes during Oregon wildfires gets prison

(Left) A booking photo of Sandy Faye Lenox; (right) items stolen by Lenox in Clackamas County, September 2020. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for stealing from multiple Clackamas County homes that had been evacuated due to wildfires.

On Sept. 11, 2020, deputies were patrolling evacuated neighborhoods to watch for any potential burglaries when they got a call about two suspicious people walking onto a property on Ringo Road near Mulino.

Deputies found the pair had stolen two gas-powered generators, a box of hand tools, two leaf blowers and at least one gas can from a nearby property, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sandy Faye Lenox and James Dean Shotwell, both 34 at the time with no fixed addresses, were arrested.

Investigators recovered “a trove of additional stolen items” after searching Lenox’s car a few days later, the sheriff’s office said. These items included jewelry, precious metals and gems, clothing, tools, a laptop, antique and collectible coins, purses, a sewing machine and a toaster oven.

Deputies said the items — which were tied to other local burglaries — were returned to their owners, many of whom had evacuated their homes during the wildfires.

Shotwell was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to theft and burglary charges in November 2020.

Lenox pleaded guilty on Sept. 21, 2021 to two counts of 1st-degree burglary, four counts of 2nd-degree burglary, four counts of 1st-degree theft, and one count of 2nd-degree attempted burglary. She was sentenced to 90 months in prison.