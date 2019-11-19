Woman with replica gun in Portland parking garage in custody

SW 1st and Morrison was closed for about an hour

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman spotted in the basement of a downtown Portland parking garage with a gun was taken into custody after about an hour of talks with police negotiators.

The woman was identified as Amber Purkapile. Authorities said this is the 3rd incident she’s been involved in with a realistic looking replica gun in the past month. The 21-year-old was given a citation for trespass and unlawful use of a weapon and will receive medical treatment.

The incident began around 2:45 p.m. and prompted streets to be blocked off as negotiators ended the situation peacefully.

She was reported to be in custody shortly after 4 p.m. Police then said the weapon she displayed was a replica gun.

Appears to be a mental health situation, according to Police. PPB will be sending the woman for a medical evaluation. This is not the first encounter PPB has had with this woman involving a replica gun. #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/MXewHIvtNs — Velena Jones (@velenajones) November 20, 2019

PPB Lt. Tina Jones said Portland Patrol Inc. was doing a check of the parking garage at SW 1st and Morrison when they came across the woman. The incident was called in as an armed woman.

A SERT unit was called to the scene along with the Crisis Negotiation Team and Behavioral Health, Jones said.