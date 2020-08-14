Women pepper-sprayed near Oak Grove trail, driver sought

Separate incidents both happened Wednesday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

The driver of this vehicle is suspected of pepper-spraying 2 women in Oak Grove, August 12, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of an SUV is being sought after 2 women were randomly pepper sprayed Wednesday afternoon in Oak Grove.

Around 1 p.m. that day, the women were walking near SE Arista Rupert drives in the area of the Trolley Trail, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. The women, 63 and 37, were pepper sprayed in separate attacks by a man as he drove by.

Authorities said the driver is white and was driving a brown or rust-colored 1990s Isuzu Rodeo or Nissan Pathfinder. The front fender on the driver’s side might be a different color than the rest of the SUV and authorities said it appeared to have an evergreen Oregon license plate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — 503.723.4949, case # 20-017083.

