PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two women have been identified as persons of interest in the death of a 52-year old man in the Tillamook State Forest.

Alyssa Z. Sturgill and Lisa M. Peaslee were living in their car in the Tillamook Forest, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. They allegedly took the victim’s Toyota Sienna minivan.

The victim, whose body was found December 2, has not been publicly identified. Authorities did not say whether the man was killed that day or just discovered.

Alyssa Sturgill, left, Lisa Peaslee are persons of interest in a homicide in Tillamook State Forest and are believed to be in this minivan. December 3, 2022 (Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office)

Sturgill, 40, and the 41-year-old Peaslee are believed to have taken the minivan with an Oregon plate of YPM326.

Anyone who spots this minivan is urged to call 911 immediately and do not contact Sturgill and Peaslee directly.

