PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two women identified as persons of interest in the homicide of a 52-year-old man in Tillamook State Forest were found in Nevada, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Officials said 40-year-old Alyssa Z. Sturgill and 41-year-old Lisa M. Peaslee were living in their vehicle in Tillamook State Forest when they allegedly took the victim’s Toyota Sienna minivan which was also found in Nevada.

The victim, who was found Friday, has not been publicly identified.

The Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said detectives were heading to Nevada and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately released.