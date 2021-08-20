Woodburn catalytic converter thieves caught on camera

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise across Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police officers in Woodburn are looking for multiple people accused of stealing or trying to steal catalytic converters this week.

Two separate thefts were caught on camera. The first took place around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. An image shows a male suspect wearing a baseball hat, brown shorts and a black sweatshirt. The suspect vehicle is a dark blue car with four doors, possibly a BMW, the Woodburn Police Department said.

A suspect vehicle involved an attempted catalytic converter theft, Aug. 20, 2021. (Woodburn Police Department)

The second incident happened around 7 a.m. on Friday. Police said the suspects were interrupted as they tried to steal a catalytic converter and they drove away in an older model light blue, four-door Honda Pilot SUV with body paint damage on the passenger front quarter panel. The suspects are described as two white men and one white woman.

Oregon has seen a large uptick in catalytic converter thefts within the past year. Victims who have to replace their catalytic converters are left with hefty bills that can exceed $1,500, police said.

Police say people should always park their vehicles in well-lit areas or in garages if possible. A vehicle’s VIN number can also be etched into a catalytic converter to help identify it should it ever be stolen.

A new Oregon law requiring scrap metal businesses to only buy catalytic converters from commercial sellers goes into effect in January 2022.