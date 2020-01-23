Woodburn man surrenders after hours-long standoff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Woodburn man faces 5 separate charges after a domestic violence incident turned into a standoff with law enforcement.
Samson Gabriel Hinsvark was arrested after several hours of barricading himself inside a home in the 100 block of Oswald Street. Three other people were inside the home but no one was injured, Woodburn police told KOIN 6 News.
Hinsvark, 39, is charged with strangulation, assault, reckless endangering, menacing and attempted arson.
