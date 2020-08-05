Woodburn police in search of stabbing suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Woodburn Police Department has launched a search for a stabbing suspect accused of assaulting a man last month.

WPD said 21-year-old Aldo Vasquez Lozano is suspected of stabbing a man in the 600 block of Carol Street on Tuesday, July 28. The victim in the attack suffered multiple stab wounds and was treated at nearby hospital before eventually being released. Investigators said Vasquez Lozano knew the victim prior to the incident.

Vasquez Lozano is described as 5’6’’, 120 lbs with shaved black hair and brown eyes. He has three dots tattooed under his left eye, a tattoo across the top of his hairline above the forehead and “503” on his right arm.

Anyone with knowledge of Vasquez Lozano’s whereabouts are asked to call police immediately.