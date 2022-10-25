Woodburn police are searching for a woman who reportedly use a faulty check to buy a computer. (Woodburn PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Woodburn police are searching for a woman who reportedly stole a laptop from a computer store on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Police say around 3 p.m., a female suspect used a faulty check to purchase a $699 Dell Latitude 5500 laptop from the Multiple Computer Solutions Inc. store, located at 650 N. First Street.

The suspect drove away with an unidentified male in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan equipped with no plates, according to police.

Woodburn police also released photos of a male suspect and the suspect's vehicle (Woodburn PD).

Anyone with information about either of the subjects is asked to contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2340 and ask to speak with Officer Josh Mitchell, case #22-12873.