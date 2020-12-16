Woodburn PD seeks food cart burglary suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Woodburn police are seeking a burglary suspect in connection with various food cart thefts.

Several food cart burglaries occurred near the 1600 block of Industrial Avenue early Sunday. Security footage captured one white man with slight facial hair attempting to enter into a food cart. He was seen wearing a red and black jacket, black pants, white tennis shoes and a black hat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD Officer Fabrizzio Avila at 503.982.2345.